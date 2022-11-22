MWL Condoles Indonesia for Victims of Java Earthquake

MAKKAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Muslim World League (MWL) offered condolences and sympathy to the Republic of Indonesia for the earthquake that hit the island of Java.

The Secretary-General of the MWL and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr.

Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, expressed in a statement on behalf of the General Secretariat of the MWL and its international academies, bodies and councils, full solidarity with Indonesia in this calamity.