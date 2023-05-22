UrduPoint.com

MWL Lauds Ceasefire Agreement In Sudan

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MWL lauds ceasefire agreement in Sudan

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Muslim World League (MWL) has applauded the announcement made by Saudi Arabia and the USA about the humanitarian arrangements and short-term ceasefire agreement signed by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Jeddah.

MWL Secretary-General and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa said that the agreement marks important progress made in the course of talks between the warring parties. He also stressed that the ceasefire will be under international monitoring, as stipulated by Saudi Arabia and the USA who sponsored the talks, which makes it different from any other agreement.

Al-Issa called on all parties to fully observe their obligations as outlined in the agreement, to allow safe passage of humanitarian relief for the people in need. He also expressed hope that the agreement will pave the way for reaching a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, and finding a solution to end the crisis that has afflicted the Sudanese people.

