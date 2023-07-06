Open Menu

MWL Renews Condemnation Of Israeli Aggression On Jenin City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MWL renews condemnation of Israeli aggression on Jenin city

Makkah, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Muslim World League (MWL) has renewed its condemnation of the Israeli aggression against the city of Jenin in the State of Palestine.

In a statement issued by the Secretariat-General of MWL, Secretary General of WML and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Dr.

Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa renewed the MWL's condemnation of these continuous attacks, which caused heavy loss of innocent lives.

Dr. Al-Issa stressed the importance of collective action to achieve comprehensive peace, reaffirming MLW's firm rejection of all practices that undermine the efforts of reaching a solution in the occupied Palestinian territories.

