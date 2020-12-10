UrduPoint.com
'My Ambition? Another Nobel Prize' Says Chemistry Laureate

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Winning the Nobel prize is often the peak of professional achievement, but chemistry laureate Emmanuelle Charpentier, who received the coveted award this week, has her sights set on repeating her success.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's live-streamed ceremony crowning the Nobel awards week, replacing the usual lavish royal banquet in Stockholm, the 51-year-old French geneticist described winning the prize as "life-changing" but said she still had many ambitions.

"One ambition would be to win another Nobel prize, of course!" she informed.

"But if I want to one day make another discovery, I know I'll need to isolate myself for some years, and I think that's pretty much impossible at the moment," Charpentier said.

Another medal would see Charpentier echo the achievement of scientist Marie Curie, whose 1911 chemistry prize made her the first person in history to be awarded a second Nobel, eight years after her award for physics.

Along with Jennifer Doudna of the US, Charpentier won the Nobel chemistry prize for the gene-editing technique known as the CRISPR-Cas9 DNA "scissors", a tool that allows scientists to snip DNA and edit the genetic code of animals, plants and microorganisms.

