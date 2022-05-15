'My body my choice': Thousands rally across US for abortion rights

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Thousands of activists, many in pink, took to the streets across the United States on Saturday in a national day of action calling for safe and legal access to abortion.

The demonstrations are a response to leaked draft opinion showing the United States Supreme Court's conservative majority is considering overturning Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling guaranteeing abortion access nationwide.

"I just think that nobody has the right to make a decision on somebody else's body," said Hanna Williamson, 20, from the city of Suffolk, Virginia, who drove three hours to join several thousand protesters in Washington.

"I think it should be left up to every individual. I am fighting for everyone else's rights in this."About 3,000 people assembled in a central square in Brooklyn and prepared to carry a giant pink banner that read: "Our Bodies. Our Futures. Our Abortions." The protesters, who included Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other influential Democrats, were of all genders and ages and many wore green.

"These are a group of people in this country who are working to dismantle 60 years of civil rights and civil liberties of the United States of America," Linda Sarsour, a women's rights activist, told AFP.