'My Whole Body Cramped, Never Felt Tension Like This,' Says Alcaraz

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Paris, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Carlos Alcaraz said "every part of his body cramped" and that facing a "legend" like Novak Djokovic caused the tension which ended his French Open hopes in a dramatic semi-final on Friday.

Djokovic, 36, triumphed 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to become the oldest man in 93 years to reach the championship match at Roland Garros where he will be bidding for a third title and record-setting 23rd men's Grand Slam crown.

"The first and second sets were very intense. My arm cramped and then every part of my body cramped," said 20-year-old world number one Alcaraz.

"It was really tough for me to move at the third set, and in the fourth set let's say I had a one percent chance."He admitted that facing Djokovic for the first time at a Grand Slam, and just the second time in his career, caused a unique tension which contributed to his physical ailment.

"The tension of the first set, the second set, it was really intense. Really good rallies, tough rallies, drop shots, sprints," he explained.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

