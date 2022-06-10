Myanmar administers COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5 to 12

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Myanmar has been administering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged five to 12 years old at basic education schools across the country since June 2, the state-run television channel MRTV reported on Friday.

In the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw, 109,682 school children aged 5 to 12 from 842 schools will be vaccinated against COVID-19, it said.

Myanmar has recorded 613,415 COVID-19 cases and 19,434 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to official figures, the total number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 in the country has reached 592,394 on Thursday.

Myanmar detected its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020.