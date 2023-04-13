UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Air Strike Death Toll Rises To At Least 130

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Myanmar air strike death toll rises to at least 130

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Villagers used old car tyres on Thursday to cremate the last of an estimated 130 victims of an airstrike in Myanmar's central Sagaing region, with South East Asian countries saying they "strongly condemned" the attack.

The country has seen widespread violence, with its economy almost paralysed, since Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government was toppled in a February 2021 coup.

No official death toll from the Tuesday morning strike on Pazi Gyi village has been released, although authorities confirmed they had carried out an aerial military operation in the area.

At least 130 fatalities have been reported by media outlets BBC Burmese, The Irrawaddy and Radio Free Asia, while the United Nations has cited a death toll of at least 100.

A villager involved in rescue and recovery efforts -- who asked not to be named to protect his safety -- told AFP his team had counted and identified 130 bodies as of Thursday afternoon.

Body parts were strewn across the site and identifying victims had been a difficult process, he said.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Car San Sagaing Myanmar SITE February Media From Government Asia

Recent Stories

National Center of Meteorology participates in Bel ..

National Center of Meteorology participates in Belt and Road Forum on Early Warn ..

23 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu Presidentâ€˜s CupÂ final round begins to ..

Jiu-Jitsu Presidentâ€˜s CupÂ final round begins tomorrow

53 minutes ago
 Borougeâ€™s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borougeâ€™s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

3 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

4 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

4 hours ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.