UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Army Blocks Bid To Slash Parliamentary Power Base

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

Myanmar army blocks bid to slash parliamentary power base

Naypyidaw, Myanmar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Myanmar's military on Tuesday quashed proposals in parliament that would mean its MPs relinquish power, in a vote pitting the armed forces in open opposition against Aung San Suu Kyi as elections loom.

The vote was the climax of a year of fierce debates between MPs as the civilian government attempted to reform the constitution and reduce the military's stranglehold on parliament.

The country is gearing up to polls likely to be held later this year, only the second since outright military rule came to an end.

But the military still wields considerable power, appointing three key ministers -- defence, border and home affairs.

Crucially, it holds a quarter of parliamentary seats, effectively giving it a veto over any legislation.

Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) has been fighting for reforms of the military-scripted 2008 constitution.

In unprecedented scenes in Myanmar's young parliament, the tempers of civilian and military MPs have frayed during discussions of the amendments, with MPs shouting at each other across a normally staid chamber.

The proposal to slash the number of seats reserved for the military came up on the opening day of a marathon series of votes expected to last nearly two weeks.

But only 404 out of 633 MPs voted for the change, not enough to pass the 75 percent threshold needed.

NLD MP Aung Thein told AFP his party had anticipated the loss but had a duty to live up to its pledges to voters ahead of its landslide victory in 2015.

"We would like the people to know we tried," he said.

Emotions have been at fever pitch on both sides with rallies of both nationalists supporting the military and Suu Kyi's followers calling for reform.

Another key vote Wednesday will be held on whether to strike down a clause widely thought to target Aung San Suu Kyi, banning anyone with foreigners as immediate family from becoming president.

Even though Suu Kyi's late husband was British and her two sons are British citizens, her party circumvented the rule by creating her position of state counsellor outside of the constitution.

In a counter proposal, the military instead seeks to extend the clause to include any ministerial position, a move that would take away several portfolios held by Suu Kyi.

The proposed reform, however, stands virtually no chance of getting past an NLD-dominated parliament.

Independent Yangon-based analyst David Mathieson slammed the whole process as "pointless", saying it ignored measures that might help advance rights of minorities, decentralise politics and alleviate poverty.

"It's a stalemate based on arrogant self-interest, not the democratic reforms Myanmar needs."

Related Topics

Parliament Democracy Vote Young Marathon San David Myanmar Chamber Border 2015 Family From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Abu Dhabi has set a regional first for ..

35 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 March 2020

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of seven ho ..

11 hours ago

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.