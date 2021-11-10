UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Charges US Journalist With Terrorism, Sedition: Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:30 AM

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :A US journalist detained for months by Myanmar's junta has been charged with terrorism and sedition, his lawyer told AFP on Wednesday, and could face life in prison if convicted.

Danny Fenster, who was arrested as he tried to leave the country in May, was hit with "two charges under section 50(a) of the Counter Terrorism Law and 124(a) of the Penal Code," his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP.

