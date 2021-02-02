UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Coup Tests Biden Democracy Push But With Few Options

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 08:40 AM

Myanmar coup tests Biden democracy push but with few options

Washington, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Myanmar's military coup marks an early test case of President Joe Biden's determination to advocate democracy but, unlike a decade ago when the United States nurtured a transition there, he has limited options.

The rise of democracy in Myanmar had initially been hailed as a key achievement of former president Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as number two, representing an opening of a long-closed nation that had been in rival China's orbit.

But Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's civilian leader who was detained with others Monday, had been rapidly losing Western support as the Nobel laureate stayed reticent -- some argue so as not to antagonize the military -- about a brutal campaign against the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.

Biden in a forceful statement Monday warned of a return of sanctions and steadfastly backed the principle of democracy -- in line with his campaign promises as he vowed to turn the page from his predecessor Donald Trump, who praised autocrats and unsuccessfully tried to overturn his own election defeat.

"The United States will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack," Biden said, demanding that the military in the nation also known as Burma "immediately relinquish the power they have seized."

Related Topics

Election Attack Barack Obama Minority China Democracy Burma Trump San Myanmar United States Muslim From

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

9 hours ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

9 hours ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

9 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

9 hours ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.