Myanmar designates new protected public forest area

YANGON, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Myanmar has designated a new protected public forest area in the west-central region of Magway's Saw Township.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation on Friday designated the area of 4,827 acres in Saw Township as Phyan protected public forest.

The move was aimed at conserving watershed areas, protecting biodiversity and wildlife, ensuring soil conservation and fulfilling the needs of local residents, the ministry said.

Earlier this month, the country also designated two protected public forest areas in the western state of Chin's Paletwa Township and in Magway's Gangaw Township.

The Southeast Asian country hopes to establish 30 percent of the country's total area with forest reserves and 10 percent with protected areas, according to local media.