UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Designates New Protected Public Forest Area

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Myanmar designates new protected public forest area

YANGON, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Myanmar has designated a new protected public forest area in the west-central region of Magway's Saw Township.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation on Friday designated the area of 4,827 acres in Saw Township as Phyan protected public forest.

The move was aimed at conserving watershed areas, protecting biodiversity and wildlife, ensuring soil conservation and fulfilling the needs of local residents, the ministry said.

Earlier this month, the country also designated two protected public forest areas in the western state of Chin's Paletwa Township and in Magway's Gangaw Township.

The Southeast Asian country hopes to establish 30 percent of the country's total area with forest reserves and 10 percent with protected areas, according to local media.

Related Topics

Magway Myanmar Media Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

6 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

15 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

15 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

15 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.