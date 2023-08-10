Open Menu

Myanmar Earns Over 24.4 Mln USD From Forest Products Export In 4 Months This Fiscal Year

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2023 | 01:30 PM

YANGON, Aug. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) --:Myanmar earned over 24.4 million U.S. Dollars from the export of forest products in four months of the current fiscal year 2023-24, the Ministry of Commerce figures showed on Thursday.

From April 1 to July 28 of this fiscal year, the export of forest products in the government sector earned 0.347 million dollars, while the private sector earned 24.100 million dollars, the ministry said.

The figures marked a decline from 56.

674 million dollars recorded in the same period a year earlier, showing a decrease of 32.227 million dollars.

The forest products exported from Myanmar included teak lumber, hardwood in addition to plywood, and other forest products, state media reported.

Myanmar mainly exports agricultural, animal and marine products, minerals, forest products and manufactured goods to its foreign trade partners, including China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India, according to the commerce ministry

