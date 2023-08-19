Open Menu

Myanmar Earns Over 3.5 Bln USD From Manufactured Exports In Over 4 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2023 | 02:10 PM

YANGON, Aug. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) --:Myanmar's export of manufactured products earned over 3.5 billion U.S. Dollars as of Aug. 11 in the current 2023-2024 fiscal year which started in April, the Commerce Ministry said on Saturday.

The figures showed a decrease of over 780 million dollars while compared with the same period in the last fiscal year when it recorded over 4.2 billion dollars.

The manufactured goods sector topped the list with the most export value, followed by agriculture and fishery sectors among others, according to the ministry data.

Myanmar mainly exports agricultural, animal and marine products, minerals, forest products and manufactured goods to its foreign trade partners, including China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India.

During the period, the Southeast Asian country's export totaled over 5.6 billion dollars.

