Myanmar earns over 800 mln USD from natural gas export in April-July

(@FahadShabbir)

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Myanmar earned over 800 million U.S. Dollars from its natural gas exportation within the four months of this financial year 2022-2023, the state-run the Global New Light of Myanmar quoted the figures of the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

The country exported 77.89 million kilos of natural gas between April 1 and July 31, receiving a total of 819.

503 million dollars, comprising 135 million dollars in April, 194 million dollars in May, 286.033 million dollars in June and 204.47 million dollars in July.

Myanmar also earned 1,715.2 million dollars from natural gas exports during the six months from October to March of financial year 2021-2022 (mini-budget period), according to figures from the Ministry of Planning and Finance.

The Southeast Asian country exported most of its natural gas from the four offshore natural gas production projects of Yadana, Yedagun, Shwe and Zawtika.