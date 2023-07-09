Open Menu

Myanmar Earns Over 862 Mln USD From Agricultural Exports In Q1

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Myanmar earns over 862 mln USD from agricultural exports in Q1

YANGON, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) --:Myanmar earned 862.4 million U.S. Dollars from agricultural exports in the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2023-24, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Saturday.

The Southeast Asian country changed its fiscal year from the original October-September period to April-March in 2022.

The first quarter figure marks a decline from the 1,091.55 million U.S. dollars recorded in the same period a year ago, showed the ministry data.

Myanmar mainly exports agricultural, animal and marine products, minerals, forest products and manufactured goods to its foreign trade partners including China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India, according to the commerce ministry.

