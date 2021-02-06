Myanmar experiencing new nationwide 'internet blackout': monitor

Yangon, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Myanmar was plunged into a new nationwide internet shutdown on Saturday, an independent monitor said, days after a military coup that coincided with an earlier blackout.

"#Myanmar is now in the midst of a second nation-scale internet blackout" beginning around 10:00 am local time (0330GMT), said NetBlocks, a group that monitors internet outages around the world.