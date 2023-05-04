UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Exports Nearly 700,000 Tons Of Green Grams In 2022-23 FY

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Myanmar exports nearly 700,000 tons of green grams in 2022-23 FY

YANGON, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :-- Myanmar exported over 691,399 tons of green grams in the 2022-23 fiscal year, earning more than 489 million U.S. dollars, according to the country's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

During the fiscal year from April 1, 2022 to March 31 this year, Myanmar shipped over 532,149 tons of green grams via sea route and exported 159,249 tons via land borders, the ministry's figures showed.

The Southeast Asian country exports green grams to China, India and a number of European countries.

During the 2022-23 fiscal year, Myanmar exported over 1.9 million tons of beans and pulses, including green grams, and earned over 1.47 billion Dollars from the export, its data showed.

The export of green grams was the largest among the country's export of more than 20 types of beans and pulses during the period, the ministry's figures showed.

