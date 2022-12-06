Myanmar exports over 1 mln tons of beans, pulses in nearly 8 months

YANGON, Dec. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) --:Myanmar exported more than 1.05 million tons of beans and pulses in nearly eight months of the 2022-23 fiscal year beginning in April, showed the ministry of commerce's figures on Tuesday.

From April 1 to Nov. 25 this year, Myanmar shipped over 897,499 tons of beans and pulses via sea routes and transported over 153,311 tons of beans and pulses through land borders, the ministry's data said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southeast Asian country has shipped most of its exported beans and pulses via sea routes, official figures showed.

According to the Myanmar Pulses, Beans and Sesame Seeds Merchants Association, the country's export of pulses, beans, and sesame seeds is the second highest among the global counterparts and the highest among the Southeast Asian countries.

Myanmar exported over 249,245 tons of beans and pulses worth more than 217 million Dollars in the 2020-21 fiscal year, the ministry's data showed.