UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Exports Over 153,506 Tons Of Rice, Broken Rice In May

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Myanmar exports over 153,506 tons of rice, broken rice in May

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) --:Myanmar exported more than 94,691 tons of rice and over 58,815 tons of broken rice in May, the Myanmar Rice Federation (MRF) said on Thursday.

The country exported the rice to 16 countries including Madagascar, the Philippines, Italy, Poland and China, while it exported the broken rice to nine countries including Belgium, China, Poland and the Netherlands, official data showed.

The MRF said Myanmar has shipped over 146,753 tons of those exported rice and broken rice in May via sea routes, while it has exported the res

