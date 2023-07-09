Open Menu

Myanmar Exports Over 156,000 Tons Of Green Beans In Q1

Published July 09, 2023

YANGON, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) --:Myanmar exported 156,917 tons of green beans in the first quarter of the current 2023-24 fiscal year, showed data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Saturday.

In the cited quarter from April 1 to June 30 this year, the export of green beans earned 103.4 million U.S.

Dollars via sea routes and border trade, the ministry data showed.

Exports of green bean through sea route totaled 86.249 million U.S. Dollar, while those through border trade amounted to 17.151 million U.S. dollars.

Green beans and black beans are the most commonly cultivated beans and pulses in Myanmar, accounting for around 60 to 70 percent of the total output of beans and pulses in the Southeast Asian country.

