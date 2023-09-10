Myanmar exports over 220,000 tons of green grams in April-August

YANGON, Sept. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Myanmar exported about 222,600 tons of green grams in the first five months of the current fiscal year 2023-24 through next March, earning more than 149 million U.S. dollars, the Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.

Over 170,600 tons of the green gram exports were shipped by sea and over 52,000 tons were sold through border trade during the cited period, the ministry said.

According to the ministry figures, the export of green grams dropped in the five-month period from over 308,300 tons recorded a year earlier.

The Southeast Asian country made over 586 million Dollars from the export of over 720,900 tons of beans and pulses in April-August this year, showed the ministry figures.

According to the ministry, beans and pulses are Myanmar's second-most cultivated crops after rice, and account for over 30 percent of the total agricultural production.

Myanmar exports beans and pulses mainly to China, India and European countries.