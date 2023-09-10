Open Menu

Myanmar Exports Over 220,000 Tons Of Green Grams In April-August

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Myanmar exports over 220,000 tons of green grams in April-August

YANGON, Sept. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Myanmar exported about 222,600 tons of green grams in the first five months of the current fiscal year 2023-24 through next March, earning more than 149 million U.S. dollars, the Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.

Over 170,600 tons of the green gram exports were shipped by sea and over 52,000 tons were sold through border trade during the cited period, the ministry said.

According to the ministry figures, the export of green grams dropped in the five-month period from over 308,300 tons recorded a year earlier.

The Southeast Asian country made over 586 million Dollars from the export of over 720,900 tons of beans and pulses in April-August this year, showed the ministry figures.

According to the ministry, beans and pulses are Myanmar's second-most cultivated crops after rice, and account for over 30 percent of the total agricultural production.

Myanmar exports beans and pulses mainly to China, India and European countries.

Related Topics

India Exports China Myanmar March Border Commerce From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Arab Youth Centre launches fifth edition of Young ..

Arab Youth Centre launches fifth edition of Young Arab Media Leaders Program

45 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 03 Pakistan Vs. Ind ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who W ..

59 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condoles Mo ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condoles Moroccan King over earthquake vi ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2023

5 hours ago
 PPP's workers are poised to start election canvass ..

PPP's workers are poised to start election canvass, says Bilawal

13 hours ago
Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Hamdan bin ..

Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Hamdan bin Zayed directs ERC to provide h ..

14 hours ago
 Digitization of taxation system to streamline eco ..

Digitization of taxation system to streamline economy: Minister

14 hours ago
 Soldier embraces martyrdom in Mir Ali fire exchang ..

Soldier embraces martyrdom in Mir Ali fire exchange with terrorists

14 hours ago
 Pak, WB discuss to further expand collaboration in ..

Pak, WB discuss to further expand collaboration in different priority areas

14 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed witnesses launch of Global Biof ..

Abdullah bin Zayed witnesses launch of Global Biofuels Alliance at G20

15 hours ago
 BISE Larkana announces SSC-Part-II (Science Group) ..

BISE Larkana announces SSC-Part-II (Science Group) exams-2023 result

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous