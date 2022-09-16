Myanmar exports over 723,043 tons of beans, pulses in over 5 months

(@FahadShabbir)

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Myanmar exported more than 723,043 tons of beans and pulses worth over 564 million U.S. Dollars in over five months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, showed the Ministry of Commerce's figures on Friday.

From April 1 to Sept. 9 this year, Myanmar has shipped over 580,691 tons of beans and pulses via sea routes and transported over 142,352 tons of beans and pulses through land borders, the ministry said.

Myanmar's current fiscal year started on April 1 after the Southeast Asian country changed its fiscal year cycle from the original October-September to April-March starting this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Myanmar has shipped most of its exported beans and pulses via sea routes, official figures showed.

Myanmar exported over 249,245 tons of beans and pulses worth more than 217 million dollars in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the ministry's data showed.

Beans and pulses are Myanmar's second most cultivated crops after rice, and account for 33 percent of the country's total agricultural production. Myanmar exports beans and pulses to countries including China, India and European countries.