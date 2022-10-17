UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Exports Over 811,812 Tons Of Beans, Pulses In 1st Half Of 2022-23 Fiscal Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MYANMAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Myanmar exported more than 811,812 tons of beans and pulses worth over 637 million U.S. Dollars in the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year, showed the Ministry of Commerce's figures on Monday.

From April 1 to Sept. 30 this year, Myanmar shipped over 668,092 tons of beans and pulses via sea routes and transported over 143,720 tons of beans and pulses through land borders, the ministry said.

Myanmar's current fiscal year started on April 1. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Myanmar has shipped most of its exported beans and pulses via sea routes, official figures showed.

Myanmar exported over 249,245 tons of beans and pulses worth more than 217 million dollars in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the ministry's data showed. Beans and pulses are Myanmar's second most cultivated crops after rice, and account for 33 percent of the country's total agricultural production.

Myanmar exports beans and pulses to countries including China, India and European countries.

