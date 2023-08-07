Myanmar exports over 900 ton honey in April-July

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YANGON, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :-- Myanmar exported 926.91 tons of honey worth over 1.3 million U.S. Dollars in the first four months of fiscal year 2023-24, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation said on Monday.

Myanmar exported its honey to countries including Japan, Cambodia, South Korea, Thailand, the United States and Singapore, the apiculture division under the ministry's Livestock Breeding and Veterinary Department said.

U Soe Naing, director at the Livestock Breeding and Veterinary Department, told Xinhua on Monday that most of the bee farms in the Southeast Asian country are currently situated in Shan State, and they will be relocating to Magway and Mandalay regions by the end of this month.

The Southeast Asian country produces about 7,000 tons of honey annually.