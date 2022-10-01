Myanmar extends COVID-19 restrictions until end of October

YANGON,Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Myanmar will extend its COVID-19 preventive measures until Oct. 31, according to the Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment for COVID-19 on Friday.

The extension is applied to all COVID-19 restrictions that expired on Sept.

30, except the ones that will be eased, the committee said in a statement.

The statement added that the extension covers all orders, announcements, directives previously issued by respective government organizations and ministries in order to contain the pandemic.

The Southeast Asian country confirmed 364 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 623,166, official data showed.