Myanmar Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Until End Of February

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023

YANGON, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :-- Myanmar extended its COVID-19 preventive measures until Feb. 28, the state-run media citing the Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.

The extension applies to all COVID-19 restrictions that expire on Jan.

31, except those that will be eased, the committee said.

It added that the extension covers all orders, announcements, directives previously issued by respective government organizations and ministries in order to contain the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Myanmar has recorded a total of 633,820 COVID-19 infections, including 19,490 deaths and 614,299 recoveries, the health ministry's data showed.

