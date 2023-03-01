Myanmar extends COVID-19 restrictions until end of March

YANGON,March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Myanmar extended its COVID-19 preventive measures until March 31, state-run media citing the Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.

The extension applies to all COVID-19 restrictions that expire on Feb.

28, except for those that will be eased, the committee said.

It added that the extension covers all orders, announcements, directives previously issued by respective government organizations and ministries in order to contain the pandemic.