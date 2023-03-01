UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Until End Of March

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Myanmar extends COVID-19 restrictions until end of March

YANGON,March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Myanmar extended its COVID-19 preventive measures until March 31, state-run media citing the Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.

The extension applies to all COVID-19 restrictions that expire on Feb.

28, except for those that will be eased, the committee said.

It added that the extension covers all orders, announcements, directives previously issued by respective government organizations and ministries in order to contain the pandemic.

Related Topics

Myanmar March Media All Government

Recent Stories

UAE government participates in digital economy wor ..

UAE government participates in digital economy working group within G20

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digita ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launch six digital b ..

15 minutes ago
 Bachchan, Ambani and Dharmendra receive bomb threa ..

Bachchan, Ambani and Dharmendra receive bomb threats

30 minutes ago
 UAE nuclear programme, future pillar of UAE space ..

UAE nuclear programme, future pillar of UAE space exploration era

30 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority collaborates with SAP to sup ..

Federal Tax Authority collaborates with SAP to support digital transformation ef ..

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre to host 7 maj ..

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre to host 7 major events in March

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.