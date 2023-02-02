Myanmar extends state of emergency for 6 more months

(@FahadShabbir)

YANGON, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Myanmar's National Defense and Security Council (NDSC) on Wednesday extended the state of emergency in the Southeast Asian country for six more months.

According to a statement signed by Acting President U Myint Swe, the emergency period is extended in accordance with the Section 425 of the State Constitution for six months from Feb. 1, 2023, citing that as unusual circumstances are happening in the country, only if the emergency period is extended, will the Commander-in-Chief accomplish his responsibilities.

The extension was made with approvals from all NDSC members attending the council's meeting on Tuesday, the state-run media reported.

At the meeting, the acting president declared the extension of the state of emergency, and handed over the state power again to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing under Section 419 of the constitution, it said.

Myanmar declared the state of emergency in February 2021 for one year and then extended it twice until Jan. 31 this year.