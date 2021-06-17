UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Footballer To Seek Asylum In Japan: Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 09:30 AM

Myanmar footballer to seek asylum in Japan: reports

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :A goalkeeper from Myanmar's national team who raised an anti-coup salute during a match outside Tokyo has refused to fly home and will seek asylum in Japan, local media reported.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, sparking huge protests and renewed clashes between the military and ethnic rebel armies in border regions.

Last month, substitute goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung raised the three-finger salute as the national anthem played before a World Cup qualifier against Japan.

Late Wednesday, he told a Japanese immigration officer at an airport in Osaka that he would not board a plane back to Myanmar, national broadcaster NHK and Kyodo news agency reported.

"If I return to Myanmar, my life would be in danger. I decided to stay in Japan," footage broadcast by NHK showed him saying through a translator at the airport.

"The Japanese government and people must know Myanmar's situation. I call for your cooperation," he added.

The three-finger salute has frequently been used as a show of resistance by protesters during demonstrations that have been brutally repressed, with more than 800 people killed and thousands wounded, according to rights groups.

The footballer, whose teammates are believed to have returned home Wednesday, said he will not go back until ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi returns to power.

But he admitted worries about the consequences of his decision, adding: "if any danger happens to my teammates or family members, I would return to Myanmar to be arrested." Japan's immigration agency could not immediately be reached for comment.

Japan accepts just a handful of asylum applications each year, but in May the justice ministry said Myanmar residents already in the country would be able to extend their stays as an emergency measure, given the coup and resulting violence.

The decision comes just over a month before Japan hosts the Olympics, and could raise questions about whether other athletes might seek asylum during the Games.

Japan has longstanding ties with Myanmar and has described itself as the country's largest provider of economic assistance.

Following the coup, Tokyo froze new aid to Myanmar and the foreign minister has warned even existing projects could be halted if the military junta continues to use violence against protesters.

Related Topics

World Osaka Tokyo San Myanmar Japan February May Border Olympics Family Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

12 minutes ago

Biden, Putin agree to resume nuclear talks, return ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi first city globally to receive maiden sh ..

9 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, United Nations Global Compact joi ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.