Myanmar frees more than 300 detained since coup: prison official

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Myanmar on Friday freed more than 300 people detained in anti-junta protests, a senior prison official told AFP.

"A total of 322 people were released from Insein prison," a senior official from the jail told AFP, on condition of anonymity.

Their release -- on the eve of the military's Armed Forces Day -- comes days after the junta released more than 600 people arrested during anti-coup demonstrations.