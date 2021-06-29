UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Jade Industry Becoming 'slush Fund' For Junta: Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 10:30 AM

Myanmar jade industry becoming 'slush fund' for junta: report

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Myanmar's multi-billion-dollar jade mines risk becoming a "slush fund" for military repression, Global Witness said Tuesday, urging consumers to boycott purchasing any jade and gemstones from the coup-wracked nation.

The country has been in turmoil since the military toppled the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, with more than 880 killed in a junta crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

Myanmar is one of the world's biggest sources of jadeite and the industry is largely driven by insatiable demand for the translucent green gem from neighbouring China.

The mines in northern Kachin state are mired in secrecy, but help finance both sides of a decades-long civil war between armed ethnic groups and the military.

With the military taking control of licensing, the industry now risks "becoming a slush fund and source of patronage" for the junta as it looks to secure its grip on power, international watchdog Global Witness said in a report released Tuesday.

"The grip of the military on the jade sector is so strong that it would be nearly impossible to purchase jade without providing money to the generals and their allies," said Keel Dietz, the NGO's Myanmar Policy Advisor.

The group called for sanctions to ban the import of all jade and gemstones mined in the country and for companies and consumers to "avoid purchasing any jade and gems sourced from Myanmar".

Very little of the profits end up in state coffers, with most high-quality jade smuggled over the border into China.

Before the coup, 70 to 90 percent of all jade mined in Hpakant in Kachin state was smuggled over the border "without ever entering the formal system in Myanmar", Global Witness said.

"China, as the main driver of demand for jade, also has a key role to play in addressing its role in corruption and conflict linked to the trade."

Related Topics

Corruption World Import China Driver San Myanmar Money Border All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.45 million

1 minute ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 29, 2021 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed restructures board of directors of ..

9 hours ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

10 hours ago

PTI become most popular political force in AJK: Sa ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.