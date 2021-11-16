Myanmar junta charges Suu Kyi with fraud during 2020 polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Myanmar's junta will prosecute ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for alleged electoral fraud during 2020 polls that her party won in a landslide, state media reported on Tuesday.

Suu Kyi will be prosecuted for "election fraud and lawless actions", state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar reported, without giving details on when court proceedings would begin.