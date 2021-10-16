Myanmar junta chief excluded from summit: ASEAN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Myanmar's junta chief will be excluded from an upcoming ASEAN summit, the group said Saturday, a rare rebuke as concerns rise over the military government's commitment to plans on defusing a bloody crisis.

Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at an emergency meeting late Friday agreed that Min Aung Hlaing will not be invited to the October 26-28 summit, current ASEAN chair Brunei said.