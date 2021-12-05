UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Junta Chief Meets Suu Kyi Party Stalwart

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

Myanmar junta chief meets Suu Kyi party stalwart

Yangon, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Myanmar's junta chief sat down with a prominent senior figure of Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted party on Sunday, the first significant meeting since the February coup.

The military deposed Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party from power, pushing many of her closest political allies into hiding while others have been arrested.

The junta has alleged electoral fraud in last year's poll as a justification for the putsch, but much of the country is in open revolt calling for a return to democracy.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday met with longtime politician and NLD stalwart Tin Oo, who has in recent years receded from the political landscape due to old age and poor health.

"Min Aung Hlaing told U Tin Oo that health treatment could be provided if necessary, and his army hospital will help," the junta's information team announced.

Tin Oo, a 94-year-old former army general and co-founder of NLD, was pictured wearing his party pin -- a trademark red flag with a golden peacock -- during the meeting with Min Aung Hlaing, who was all smiles in civilian attire.

The junta chief also met with Khin Nyunt, former spy chief-turned-prime minister before he was arrested under the former junta.

"Min Aung Hlaing also went to meet U Khin Nyunt... and asked about his health condition." The 82-year-old spent years in prison before he was released in 2012.

While some in the West saw him as a potential reformer, Khin Nyunt's reign as spy chief saw activists harassed, arrested and tortured en masse.

Khin Nyunt's intelligence apparatus -- which once infiltrated every neighbourhood across Myanmar -- was purged after his ouster, while Tin Oo no longer plays an active role in NLD party affairs, said Richard Horsey, International Crisis Group's Myanmar senior advisor.

"It seems unlikely this meeting was sanctioned by the NLD," Horsey told AFP.

Related Topics

Army Poor Democracy San Myanmar February Sunday Gold All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by C ..

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by Costa Rican President

4 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Exp ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 minutes ago
 Argentina keen to enhance strong relations with UA ..

Argentina keen to enhance strong relations with UAE during Expo: Commissioner Ge ..

1 hour ago
 UAE capable of exporting renewable hydrogen to Eur ..

UAE capable of exporting renewable hydrogen to Europe in future: EU Energy commi ..

2 hours ago
 Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth U ..

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth US$6.2 billion expansion in Ruw ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating & ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating &#039;right-of-way&#039; in Dub ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.