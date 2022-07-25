Myanmar junta executes two pro-democracy rivals

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Myanmar's junta has executed four prisoners including a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party and a prominent activist, state media said Monday, in the country's first use of capital punishment in decades.

The four were executed for leading "brutal and inhumane terror acts", the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said.

The paper said the executions were carried out "under the prison's procedure" without saying when or how the men were killed.

The junta has sentenced dozens of anti-coup activists to death as part of its crackdown on dissent after seizing power last year, but Myanmar had not carried out an execution for decades.

Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former lawmaker from Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) who was arrested in November, was sentenced to death in January for offences under anti-terrorism laws.

Democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu -- better known as "Jimmy" -- received the same sentence from the military tribunal.

Two other men were sentenced to death for killing a woman they alleged was an informer for the junta in Yangon.