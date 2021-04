Myanmar junta leader arrives in Jakarta for crisis talks: govt video

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Jakarta Saturday for crisis talks with Southeast Asian leaders, in his first foreign trip since military forces staged a coup and subsequent crackdown that has left more than 700 dead.

An Indonesian government video showed the senior general, dressed in a dark suit, stepping off a Myanmar Airways International plane after it landed in the capital.