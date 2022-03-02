UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Junta Pardons Actor Jailed For Dissent

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Myanmar junta pardons actor jailed for dissent

Yangon, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A leading Myanmar actor, singer and model jailed for supporting pro-democracy protests has been pardoned and released, his legal team said on Wednesday.

Paing Takhon, 25 -- a star in both Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand -- had been active in the mass protests that rocked the country following last year's coup, leading rallies and advocating through his massive social media following.

He was arrested in a dawn raid at his mother's home in Yangon in April and in December was jailed for three years with hard labour for spreading dissent against the military.

On Wednesday, he was pardoned and released and had arrived home, his lawyer told AFP, without giving details.

In a statement, the junta confirmed his release, along with actors Lu Min, Pyi Ti Oo and Eaindra Kyaw Zin, "in order for them to participate in nation-building with their art."It did not give further details.

