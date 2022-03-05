UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Junta Strips Shadow Gov Members Of Citizenship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Myanmar junta strips shadow gov members of citizenship

Bangkok, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Myanmar's junta has revoked the citizenship of several members of an opposition government dominated by Aung San Suu Kyi's toppled administration, it said Saturday.

Ousted lawmakers formed the "National Unity Government" weeks after the military's power-grab last year, and have vowed to overturn the coup.

The NUG has since been declared a "terrorist" organisation by the junta.

Those stripped of citizenship include spokesman Sasa -- who goes by one name -- minister for foreign affairs Zin Mar Aung, home minister Lwin Ko Latt and human rights minister Aung Myo Min.

The group had "violated the existing laws of the State and... found to be committing acts that could harm the interests of Myanmar," according to a junta notice in state newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar.

Writer Ei Pencilo and prominent activists Min Ko Naing and Ei Thinzar Maung had also had their citizenship revoked, it said.

"Similar perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted," the notice from the military added.

The NUG holds no territory and has not been recognised by any foreign government with many of its members in hiding or exile.

Suu Kyi -- nominated as its head -- has been detained since the coup and faces a barrage of charges that could jail her for more than 150 years.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup and a subsequent military crackdown on dissent that a local monitoring group says has killed more than 1,600 people.

Related Topics

Terrorist Jail San Myanmar Citizenship From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till ..

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till June

44 seconds ago
 Peshawar suicide attack: CTD arrests two suspects

Peshawar suicide attack: CTD arrests two suspects

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintainin ..

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security i ..

11 hours ago
 Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motiv ..

Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motivated' to win title

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>