Myanmar logs 111 human trafficking cases in 2020

YANGON, Jan. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Myanmar logged a total of 111 human trafficking cases in its states and regions last year, state-run media reported Tuesday, quoting the Anti-Trafficking Police Force's figures as saying.

During the whole 2020, 167 people including 39 young girls were victimized while 339 traffickers were charged in connection with the cases.

There were 22 domestic trafficking in persons in terms of forced labor, prostitution and forced marriage during the period.

In 2019, 358 people including 297 females were victimized in connection with 239 human trafficking cases across the country.

Under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Law, people who smuggle women and children are sentenced to at least 10 years or up to lifetime sentence or fine while money or property received through trafficking will be confiscated by the government.