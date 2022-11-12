UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Myanmar must get 'democratic transition back on track immediately': UN chief

Phnom Penh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :UN chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday urged the Myanmar junta to "immediately" restart democracy, saying it was the only way to stop the "unending nightmare" engulfing the country.

Myanmar has spiralled into bloody conflict since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February last year, with thousands killed.

The escalating crisis dominated a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc, which has led so far fruitless diplomatic efforts to end the bloodshed.

"The situation in Myanmar is an unending nightmare for the people and a threat to peace and security across the region," Guterres told reporters.

