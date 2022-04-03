UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Syringes From China

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

YANGON, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) --:Myanmar received a batch of 3 million COVID-19 vaccine syringes donated by China on Saturday, according to a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Myanmar has received China's support including COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen concentrators and face masks, the statement said.

According to the Health Ministry, Myanmar reported 135 new COVID-19 cases with a daily positivity rate of 1.04 percent on Saturday.

The number of infections in the country has increased to 611,809, while death toll stood at 19,432.

With 210 new recoveries, a total of 589,842 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 7.6 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

