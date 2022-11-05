UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Reports 125 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Myanmar reports 125 new COVID-19 cases

YANGON, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Myanmar confirmed 125 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 632,139, according to the Ministry of Health on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that health authorities tested 9,888 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 1.26 percent.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country remained unchanged at 19,484 on Friday as no new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country reached 606,302, including 118 new recoveries on Friday.

The Southeast Asian country detected its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020.

Related Topics

Myanmar March 2020 From Asia

Recent Stories

Govt requested to take punitive action against per ..

Govt requested to take punitive action against perpetrators of institution's def ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

2 hours ago
 Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Z ..

Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Zubair Niazi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th November 2022

5 hours ago
 World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics t ..

World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics to adopt Neurology to serve man ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.