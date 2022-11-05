Myanmar reports 125 new COVID-19 cases

YANGON, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Myanmar confirmed 125 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 632,139, according to the Ministry of Health on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that health authorities tested 9,888 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 1.26 percent.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country remained unchanged at 19,484 on Friday as no new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country reached 606,302, including 118 new recoveries on Friday.

The Southeast Asian country detected its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020.