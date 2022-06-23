UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases

June 23, 2022

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) --:Myanmar confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 613,521, according to the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

The ministry said it has tested 4,764 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.

27 percent.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country stood at 19,434 on Wednesday, as no new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, it said.

An additional 12 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 592,515.

