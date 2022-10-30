Myanmar reports 167 new COVID-19 cases

YANGON, Oct. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) --:Myanmar confirmed 167 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally to 631,534, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that the death toll from COVID-19 in the country remained unchanged at 19,481 on Saturday as no new deaths were reported.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country reached 605,470, including 121 new recoveries on Saturday.