UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Reports 167 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Myanmar reports 167 new COVID-19 cases

YANGON, Oct. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) --:Myanmar confirmed 167 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally to 631,534, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that the death toll from COVID-19 in the country remained unchanged at 19,481 on Saturday as no new deaths were reported.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country reached 605,470, including 121 new recoveries on Saturday.

Related Topics

Myanmar From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

12 hours ago
 All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.