Myanmar Reports 18 More COVID-19 Infections

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) --:Myanmar reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 613,298 on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health said health authorities tested 7,417 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.

24 percent.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll unchanged at 19,434.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country has risen to 592,264 with three new recoveries, data from the ministry showed.

