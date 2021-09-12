Myanmar reports 2,364 new COVID-19 infections, 98 more deaths

YANGON, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) --:Myanmar reported 2,364 new COVID-19 infections with 98 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases has risen to 429,880 while its death toll was recorded at 16,451, the release said.

A total of 378,265 patients have been discharged from hospitals as of Saturday.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year.