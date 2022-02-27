Myanmar reports 2,402 new COVID-19 cases

YANGON, Feb. 27 (Xinhua/APP --:Myanmar reported 2,402 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 584,239, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

A daily positivity rate of 10.13 percent was recorded after 23,701 lab samples have been tested in the past 24 hours.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 has increased to 19,360 after four more deaths were reported on Saturday, the ministry said.

According to the ministry's figures, another 1,355 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries to 532,202 in the country.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases in March 2020.