UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Reports 30 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2022 | 03:00 PM

YANGON, Nov. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) --:Myanmar confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 632,987, the country's Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that the death toll from COVID-19 in the country remained unchanged at 19,487 on Saturday as no new deaths were reported.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country reached 607,308, including 43 new recoveries on Saturday.

