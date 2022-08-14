UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Reports 32 COVID-19 Cases With Omicron Sub-variants In August

YANGON, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :) -- Myanmar has detected 32 new COVID-19 cases with the Omicron BA.2.75, BA.2.76, BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants so far in August, its Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

The ministry's medical research department said in a statement that these cases included 25 infected people who returned from abroad.

According to the ministry, 25 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Southeast Asian country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 614,360.

Health authorities tested 6,130 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.41 percent.

The ministry also reported another eight new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 593,089 in the country.

